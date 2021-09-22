Storm and MV Agusta together at the London Coffee Festival 2021

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The partnership between Storm and MV Agusta is getting stronger and stronger. The two brands will be united to inaugurate the first day of the London Coffee Festival, an event that celebrates London's vibrant coffee culture, hosting more than two hundred and fifty roasting artisans and involving participants with countless tastings and demonstrations.On 23 September, the Storm Off Show London will...