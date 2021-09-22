It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Storm and MV Agusta together at the London Coffee Festival 2021

An absolute novelty of the range will be presented

The partnership between Storm and MV Agusta is getting stronger and stronger. The two brands will be united to inaugurate the first day of the London Coffee Festival, an event that celebrates London's vibrant coffee culture, hosting more than two hundred and fifty roasting artisans and involving participants with countless tastings and demonstrations.On 23 September, the Storm Off Show London will...

