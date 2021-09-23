Fedrigoni launches FedLab

Fedrigoni has launched FedLab, an innovation hub set up to develop sustainable paper products and plastic substitutes with a high technological component and intended for numerous applications, from food packaging to cosmetics, to e-commerce packaging luxury. The company also obtained the EcoVadis gold medal, an international rating agency on sustainability. With these new goals, the global manufacturer of special papers for packaging, publishing and graphics and of self-adhesive materials for labeling, adds two important elements to the path that will lead it to reach its goals in the ESG (environment, social, governance).

"FedLab is an incubator of ideas and innovation, a place where solutions to customers' needs are sought by helping them in the ecological transition, where we make our special papers ever more efficient and at the same time sustainable", explains Micaela Di Trana, Marketing & Rda VP of Fedrigoni Paper and head of the initiative. "It is a hub that brings together the best professional skills and the most advanced technological solutions at the service of specific development projects for new products, applications and business solutions, involving all company areas, external bodies, universities, companies and startups. As in the case of the newly formed NewCo with the Parma-based company Tecnoform (which holds 30%) to produce internal trays for luxury packaging in thermoformed, biodegradable and environmentally friendly cellulose, through a patented proprietary technology".

One of the latest innovations of the company is Icelite CleanCut, the innovative paper developed in collaboration with Easysnap for the production of single-dose packs of liquids, first in plastic and now based on paper, which open with one hand, breaking the then recyclable packaging. Another is Splendorgel High Barrier Technology, the ultra-water-resistant and completely recyclable paper ideal for all tags used in humid places, menus, signs, advertising posters or outdoor posters exposed to rain, plant labels. Many of the new products developed in FedLab will be presented in the two international trade fairs starting in these days: Luxe Pack, in Munich from 27 to 29 September, and Packaging Première, at the contemporary art pavilion in Milan from 5 to 7 October, both dedicated to excellence in luxury packaging design for cosmetics and perfumes, fine food, wine & spirits, fashion, jewelery.