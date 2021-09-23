It does not receive public funding
Pernod Ricard buys online spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange

The UK-based Company delivers a range of approximately 10,000 whiskies and spirits

Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement to acquire online spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange, as part of its e-commerce growth strategy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1999 by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, UK-based The Whisky Exchange delivers a range of approximately 10,000 whiskies and spirits, making it one of the largest online spirits retailers.In addition to the website, the com...

