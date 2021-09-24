Angulas Aguinaga acquires Deligusti

Angulas Aguinaga, a food multinational based in Spain, has acquired the Italian company Deligusti. The transaction will allow the Spanish company to consolidate its commitment and its expansion into the Italian market. This operation is part of Angulas Aguinaga's 2020-2025 strategic plan launched last year and called "Nos salimos", to distinguish itself in the fishing section, exit the fishery sector alone and expand towards Europe. In this sense, the acquisition of Deligusti, a company based in Milan and one of the leaders in marinated products, will allow the company to expand its product range.

Deligusti's CEO, Umberto Spreafico, who will continue to lead the company in Italy, underlined that: "Angulas Aguinaga's experience in the seafood category and its know-how in building brand value will help us. to continue our growth, thus strengthening our leadership in the categories in which we operate". Furthermore, Ignacio Muñoz, CEO of Angulas Aguinaga, declared: "at the end of 2019 we started our internationalization path in the Italian market with the acquisition of the company Riunione. With the acquisition of Deligusti, we are not only making Italy the our second most important market, but we also strengthen our proximity to the Italian consumer".