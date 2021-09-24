Bofrost Italy grows double-digit

Bofrost, a company specializing in home sales of frozen and fresh food specialties, presented the economic results of the first six months of 2021 during the commercial meeting, held at Fico Eataly World: between March-August 2021 the Italian branch of the German group created a turnover of 156.4 million euros, marking a growth of 36.2% in two years.

"The most significant comparison is obviously the one with 2019 - explains the CEO of Bofrost Italy Gianluca Tesolin - because 2020 was a year out of the ordinary, in which millions of Italians bought food at home for the first time. the people at Bofrost have done an incredible job in serving consumers across the country. With the gradual return to normal we would have expected a decline, but instead we have achieved a result in line with that of 2020. And the great growth seen compared to the levels pre-pandemic confirms that we have conquered and consolidated a new and significant share of customers, among other young people, urban and digital".

Comparing with the pre-pandemic data, in the first half of 2021 Bofrost increased its turnover in all channels: traditional, telemarketing and internet, the latter protagonist of record growth (+ 281.2% compared to 2019).

2,400 people work between the headquarters in San Vito al Tagliamento (PN) and the 56 branches throughout Italy and, precisely to support the strong growth throughout the country , the company made 322 new entries between March and August.