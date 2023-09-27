Bofrost: turnover of 146 million euros in the first half of 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In the first half of the 2023-24 business year, Bofrost Italia, an Italian home-sales company of high-quality frozen and fresh specialties, recorded a turnover of 146 million euros, with a minimal difference compared to the same period of the previous year (when sales had reached 147 million euros) and in line with expectations. "We have grown by over 28% compared to the half-yearly report of 2019,...