Bofrost: turnover of 146 million euros in the first half of 2023
Since the beginning of the year, the home delivery company has hired 251 new employees
In the first half of the 2023-24 business year, Bofrost Italia, an Italian home-sales company of high-quality frozen and fresh specialties, recorded a turnover of 146 million euros, with a minimal difference compared to the same period of the previous year (when sales had reached 147 million euros) and in line with expectations. "We have grown by over 28% compared to the half-yearly report of 2019,...
EFA News - European Food Agency
