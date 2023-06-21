Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Surgital closes 2022 with turnover at +39%
The value of production at €109.5 million, net profit at €8 million
Surgital, an italian manufacturer of fresh frozen pasta, frozen ready meals and sauces in frozen nuggets for restaurants, catering and the bar channel, closes and files the 2022 financial statements. 2022 closed with a Group production value of 109,500,000 euros (54% in Italy and 46% abroad), which marks an increase of 39% compared to the previous year; gross operating margin (Ebitda) €17,800,000, n...
EFA News - European Food Agency