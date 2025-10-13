Nomad Foods Names Dominic Brisby President and CEO

Nomad Foods Limited today announced the appointment of Dominic Brisby as its new Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer-elect, and member of the Board of Directors, effective November 3, 2025. Brisby will work alongside the company's current Chief Executive Officer , Stéfan Descheemaeker , during a transition period until Descheemaeker's retirement on January 1, 2026, when Brisby will be appointed Chief Executive Officer. Descheemaeker will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors following the transition.

Brisby has extensive experience leading numerous consumer goods companies. He most recently served as president of North America and Europe for Flora Food Group, a plant-based food company. Under his leadership, the company achieved its highest-ever market share in North America. In Europe, he grew the company by developing a comprehensive strategic and tactical plan that transformed the P&L and enabled reinvestment in product innovation and brand revitalization to better align with consumer preferences. Prior to joining Flora Food Group, Brisby served as interim co-CEO and regional president of Imperial Brands, where he managed several regions with P&L responsibilities. Key achievements included reversing market share declines and implementing cost-cutting measures that led to record earnings growth in the U.S. market.

During Descheemaeker 's tenure, Nomad Foods has achieved nine consecutive years of revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth through 2024, and based on current forecasts for fiscal 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to approximately double from 2016 to 2025 under his leadership. "We have built a portfolio of market-leading brands in a trend-setting category, while attracting top-tier talent, positioning the company for success," Descheemaeker said. "After 10 years as CEO, I believe now is the right time to transition to new leadership who can lead the company to new heights."

For his part, speaking about Nomad Foods, Brisby said: "The company boasts truly iconic brands that sit at the intersection of several major consumer themes. It is well aligned with the nutrition, convenience, value, and sustainability trends that are reshaping consumer demand. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Nomad Foods to unlock the company's full growth potential and deliver attractive returns to our stakeholders."