Nomad Foods joins Race to Zero to reduce emissions

Nomad Foods, the largest frozen food producer in Europe, of which Findus Italia is a part, has announced its plans to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with scientific goals consistent with the reductions required to maintain warming global at 1.5 ° C, the most ambitious intent of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In addition to reducing emissions produced directly or indirectly, such as for the purchase of goods, transport and distribution, by 25% in absolute terms over the next four years, Nomad Foods is also committed to providing important support to its suppliers, ensuring that the 75% of the most polluting suppliers develop their emission reduction targets - based on scientific criteria - by 2025.

Already in 2020 - explains the company - Nomad Foods has significantly reduced carbon emissions per ton of finished product by over 20% and emissions in absolute terms by almost 11%, despite the fact that production volumes have increased considerably. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During 2020 Nomad Foods also became a signatory of the global 10x20x30 initiative to halve food losses and waste in supply chains by 2030. Waste per ton of finished product has already been reduced by 31% compared to 2015 and 1.7 million meals were donated to food banks to prevent a surplus of edible products.

"Every day, millions of families enjoy our products and we want to make sure that when consumers choose them it is a positive choice for them and for the planet - said Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods CEO - We must all take up the challenge of creating a zero-impact economy, as the November United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) shows. We are thrilled that the SBTi has validated our emission reduction targets and as we engage in the Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C campaign and in the UN Race to Zero, we recognize that we cannot do it alone. We have a diversified supply chain that goes from fishing to agriculture and represents almost 80% of our greenhouse gas emissions - continues Descheemaeker - I am very proud of the work we are doing by partnering with our suppliers to make the broader change needed to help consumers to eat sustainably".