Plasmon: undersecretary visits the Latina plant

The Undersecretary for Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies, Senator Gian Marco Centinaio, visited the Plasmon production site in Latina with the production processes dedicated to baby food. About 300 employees work in the plant, for an annual production of 200 million jars of baby food and 1.8 billion biscuits. During the visit, the new stamp / recognition mark was also presented to the undersecretary, the result of the agreement signed for the first time with Mipaaf in 2019 and renewed on 16 last and which, starting from October, consumers will find on the shelves with which is certified for the use of raw materials of Italian origin - up to 25,000 tons - and subjected only to physical treatments, and not chemical ones.



"Plasmon is a piece of history of our country that will celebrate 120 years in 2022", Centinaio highlighted. "An example of our best Made in Italy both in terms of raw materials and know-how, in the name of the highest standards of innovation, quality and safety. It is about promoting healthy, fair, sustainable and culturally adequate food and in line with all the principles of the Mediterranean Diet, as a reference diet. In this way the consumer is enabled to choose the best product. It is a model of the Italian system that must be supported, even in the face of a context made increasingly difficult by the decline in births in recent times".

Accompanying the undersecretary were Felipe della Negra , managing director of Kraft Heinz Italia, Andrea Budelli, president of Continental Europe Kraft Heinz Company - Plasmon and Luigi Cimmino Caserta, head of institutional relations of The Kraft Heinz Company - Plasmon.