Berlin Packaging opens a branch in Albaredo d'Adige

Berlin Packaging, a leading company in the supply of glass, plastic, metal and closures containers, today launches Itinera, a collection of eight new bottles that combines the most iconic shapes of the sector with innovative lines, designed to meet all the needs of producers. and the most contemporary wine brands. The presentation of the new line takes place in conjunction with the inauguration of the Albaredo D'Adige (Vr) headquarters.

"The expansion of Berlin Packaging in Europe, which began with the acquisition of Bruni Glass in 2016, coincided with local investments and an expansion of the company's offer, both in terms of products and customer services", says Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA. "With the dual objective of increasing the quality of services to our customers and of overseeing the area of North East Italy, strongly linked to a priority market for us such as that of wine and spirits, we wanted to combine cutting the ribbon of the new venetian headquarters at the launch of a collection designed specifically for the wine sector".

“Through this collection we want to stand out in front of wine producers for the value that our reality can offer. The Itinera collection was in fact created also thanks to the decades-long experience of the Italian Innovation Center in which we carry out highly innovative projects, creating packaging capable of transmitting a significant added value to the product contained in them", continues Fabrizio Gulì, Category Director of Berlin Packaging. “Itinera represents a journey of discovery in the fascinating world of wine, which combines the company's expertise in the glass sector with the desire to give new form and substance to the design of the most iconic bottles in the sector”.

The name of the new collection reflects the idea of a journey to discover an Italian excellence so important for our economy. Likewise, the bottles that compose it bear names that recall the ancient Roman roads that played an important role in the evolution of wine. The collection includes 8 bottles, divided between the "selection" line and the "experience" line.