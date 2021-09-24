Merger between Lindt & Sprüngli and Caffarel announced

They will become a single entity with a common industrial strategy while each retaining its distinctive features. The incorporation from January 2022

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group announces that starting from January 2022 the two subsidiaries Lindt & Sprüngli SpA and Caffarel SpA will be integrated through a merger by incorporation procedure. The operation is aimed at strengthening the synergies between the two companies, through the integration into a single entity and a common industrial strategy, while at the same time preserving the distinctive features and the strong link with the territory. The merger will strengthen the existing collaboration between the two companies: some processes will be integrated to improve synergies, others will remain separate to guarantee the quality, the innovation plan and the driving force for development of Lindt and Caffarel.

The new structure will facilitate the sharing of know-how, resources and processes, with the aim of preserving the excellence and uniqueness that characterize Lindt and Caffarel. The production site in Luserna San Giovanni (Turin) continues to be fundamental for the Lindt & Sprüngli Group and will continue to be part of an investment program, which will introduce new technologies and processes, while preserving high quality and characteristic traditional elements.

The integration was identified as the most suitable solution to guarantee the continuity of Caffarel's business, and a more solid future from an employment point of view, given the economic difficulties that have impacted Caffarel SpA in recent years and also in light of the recent pandemic. This integration decision confirms the commitment of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group to make investments in both brands, in order to consolidate their presence on the Italian market.

In the coming months, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group will continue to work together with all the parties involved, to complete the legal procedures and define the necessary steps that will lead to integration, identifying with the trade unions the most suitable solutions for the employees involved in the transition, and maintain the excellent relationship with customers and partners.