Revolving pledge: also available to Provolone Valpadana

An agreement was signed in Cremona to strengthen access to credit for companies in the dairy supply chain between Intesa Sanpaolo and the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana DOP. According to the agreement, the Bank will instruct the Consortium to verify the suitability of the forms of Provolone Valpadana PDO that will be given by the consortium member companies as a guarantee for the credit lines made available by the credit institution. The Consortium, through personnel suitable for the evaluation and verification of the pledged product, will take care to carry out periodic checks, to verify the consistency and the regular seasoning process.

Intesa provides the Consortium and associated companies with a dedicated support and consultancy structure, made up of local specialists able to accompany them towards innovation and growth.

Furthermore, to improve competitiveness, the consortium companies will also be allowed to take advantage of funding for the enhancement and development of the production chain, favoring processes of internationalization, generational change, business networks and digitization as well as for research, innovation. technology, promotion and enhancement of products.

As part of the agreement signed, the Bank also provides an integrated offer of services and platforms to facilitate matching and e-commerce as well as the enhancement, in Italy and abroad, of the productions of Provolone Valpadana PDO.

“The Bank's commitment to the growth of Made in Italy is also realized with this important agreement with the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana DOP. An agreement that opens up significant spaces for collaboration and consultancy, as well as innovative investment opportunities", explained Renzo Simonato, manager of the Intesa Sanpaolo Agribusiness Department.

“We are proud to be able to support the development of our member companies through this important agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo, which opens up synergies and new opportunities”, added Vittorio Emanuele Pisani, Director of the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana. “The will of the Consortium is to defend the value and uniqueness of one of the representative products of our country. We confirm our goal of promoting and implementing conscious and quality strategies, in Italy and abroad, strengthening the image and communicative impact of Provolone Valpadana PDO, as an excellent product of Made in Italy".