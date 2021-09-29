Barilla launches into the ice cream business with Unilever

Is the "pan di stelle cornetto" coming? It is one of the possibilities that could arise from the alliance announced by Barilla and Algida (Unilever) for the enhancement of some iconic Italian brands and with the ambition of strengthening their presence in the ice cream market. In reality, a pan di stelle ice cream already exists, but it is produced by Sammontana, an (Italian) company that will in all probability be replaced by Unilever (Anglo-Dutch). Curious that to "enhance iconic Italian brands" we turn to an international conglomerate.

The Research and Development activities of Barilla and Algida will make it possible to launch innovative references every year. For Barilla, explains a note, the agreement aims to ensure consistent summer seasonality for its successful brands in the biscuit and snack sector where it is the market leader.

The partnership will allow Algida to expand its portfolio with new references inspired by some of the most loved Italian snacks.

The agreement also provides for the distribution in the out-of-home channel of sweet and savory single-portion snacks already produced by Barilla, which will thus be even more widespread throughout Italy.

The companies have announced that the new ice creams will be produced in Italy, probably in the Unilever plant in Caivano (Naples).