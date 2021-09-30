Nestlé Italy: Paul Lammers is the new Head of Operations

Nestlé has chosen Paul Lammers as the new Head of Operations Italy and Malta, with the important task of coordinating the activities of the Group's production plants in Italy and guaranteeing excellence in all stages of the production chain, from procurement to distribution. Lammers began his experience in Nestlé in 2000 in Germany, first holding the position of Regional Supply Chain Manager Petcare and, later, of Supply Chain Director, gaining a great knowledge in Operations and in the management of distributors and complex logistics flows.

In 2013 the Group entrusted him with the role of Head of Supply Chain Poland, and on the strength of his solid expertise in 2017 he was appointed Head of Supply Chain Emena, overseeing the distribution chain of the markets of the Europe, Middle East and North Africa area. During his career, he created new business opportunities for the Group and implemented development and innovation plans that ensured organizational improvement along the entire distribution cycle. Its strategic vision and the consolidated experience gained in the field have allowed the birth of significant solutions, such as the Market Supply Planning of the above-the-market category which has ensured better planning in the various countries and the Transportation Hubs, which serve more markets.

In his new role, Lammers will lead a team of over 100 professionals, helping to support the important commitments announced by the Group in the area of nutritional quality and sustainability such as, for example, the achievement of 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025 and the halving of Co2 emissions by 2030, to then reach net zero emissions in 2050. Paul Lammers speaks fluent Italian, and before joining Nestlé he worked for a few years in our country for a company in the pet food sector. He takes over from Marco Toppano, chosen by the Group for the role of Confectionery Zone Emena Head of Operations.