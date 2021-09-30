Gambero Rosso, revenues and profits down in the half year

Gambero Rosso, a company listed on AIM Italia and active in the wine travel food sector, has communicated the financial data for the first half of 2021, a period that closed with revenues of 4.52 million euros, down by 23% compared to 5.87 million obtained in the first half of last year, following the impossibility of holding demonstrations in presence both in Italy and abroad due to the pandemic. The company ended the half year in question with a net loss of 844 thousand euros, compared to the red of 626 thousand euros recorded in the first six months of 2020.

At the end of June 2021, net debt had risen to 11.05 million euros, compared to 9.37 million at the beginning of the year.