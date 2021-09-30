It does not receive public funding
Longino & Cardenal improves turnover and margins in the 1H

The pandemic still weighs on activity, but the outlook for the second half of the year is positive

The Board of Directors of Longino & Cardenal, a company specializing in the distribution of high-end food, listed on the Aim mark of the Italian Stock Exchange, approved the Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2021. The turnover amounted to Euro 9.2 million, in growth of 26% compared to Euro 7.3 million in 1H2020. The e-commerce trend launched in 2020 was positive, already capable of generating...

