Electronic labels: the U-Label European digital platform is born

Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV) and SpiritsEurope European associations of producers, respectively of wines and spirits, presented today in Brussels in the presence of the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski the U-Label project, the first European digital platform for the creation of electronic e-labels to which Federvini, the Italian Federation of producers of wines, spirits and vinegars adhering to Confindustria, associated with both organizations and present at the event, adheres to in Italy. Also attended by Claire Bury, Deputy Director General of DG Sante, and MEPs Irène Tolleret and Juan Ignatio Zoido, respectively President and Co-President of the European Parliament's Intergroup “Wines, Spirits and Quality Foods”.

The reform of the Common Agricultural Policy - which will be adopted from autumn 2021 and provides for a transition period of two years - has introduced new labeling obligations in physical and digital form (e-label) for wines and aromatised wine products, on the nutritional declaration and on the list of ingredients: the indication of calories must appear directly on the paper labels, while the list of ingredients and the nutritional declaration can be provided through an e-label.

The spirit drinks sector has at the same time embarked on a path of self-regulation through the adoption, already in 2019, of the Memorandum of Understanding which sets the commitment to insert the energy value of the product in the labels and provide information to the consumer, through digital means, on the list of ingredients and nutritional values.

Micaela Pallini, President of Federvini, he said that “Federvini supports and supports with enthusiasm and conviction this important project thanks to which the wine and spirits sector undertakes to disseminate information on the composition of products and on the nutritional declaration through new digital technologies. U-label represents a milestone in transparency on food products: for the first time, consumers will be able to access information in their own language by scanning the QR code placed on the label of their favorite wines, spirits and liqueurs. It is a tool that sees our sector at the forefront of the entire agri-food sector and which, by exploiting the potential of digital communication, fosters dialogue and trust between producer and consumer".