Deutsche Invest Capital Partners acquires majority stake in Pinsalab

The agreement between Pinsalab, a Reggio Emilia-based company specializing in the production of artisanal pints and Deutsche Invest Capital Solutions, a private equity fund headed by Deutsche Invest Capital Partners (DICP) has recently been concluded. The company change saw the exit of the shareholders Claudio Campani , Gianluca Ghiaroni and Cristian Lin and the entry, for the first time in Italy, of Deutsche Invest Capital Solutions with a majority stake of 75%. The managers Fabio Grillo , who confirms himself as CEO, and Mauro Dalle Vacche as commercial director remain in the company structure. The company management is also enriched by a new figure, Robert Lehner, Chief Business Development International.

Pinsalab, founded in 2017, manufacturer of high quality handcrafted high-impact pinsa bases, is active in the Pinsa category in large-scale distribution with 30.6% of market shares. In 2017 the company recorded a total turnover of € 455,000, then reaching € 4,892,000 in 2020. Also in terms of employees it has grown at a frenetic pace, going from 17 in 2017 to over 100 today.

Deutsche Invest Capital Solutions is an investment group sponsored and controlled by a group of German, Swiss and Austrian entrepreneurs. It boasts 3 billion dollars under management and specializes in leverage buyout and growth investment in European family companies, leveraging the network of relationships of the founding partners, with a focus on Germany, Austria and Switzerland.