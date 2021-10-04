Rossopomodoro and Eataly renew their US partnership

Oscar Farinetti , founder of Eataly, spoke at the Rossopomodoro convention at Fico Eataly World, announcing the relaunch of the American partnership of the two groups. "Eataly North America and Rossopomodoro, the Neapolitan pizza brand, together in development for another 9 years", said Farinetti, during his speech at the event which saw the presence of over 130 participants including directors, managers and franchisees of the stores Tomato red.

“I thank Oscar for the sincere friendship he shows me and confirms with his willingness to be here today with all of us. Your precious speech today at this Rossopomodoro Convention has made an important contribution to the professional growth of all of us, of our managers and of the franchisees present. I thank him for the trust he has always placed in our brand”, declared Franco Manna, Founder of Rossopomodoro.

So Rossopomodoro's “journey” to the USA continues and has in fact signed the new agreement and increasingly consolidates the partnership with Eataly in the United States. New openings announced for the next three years useful to confirm the presence of the “Made in Italy” product.

The agreement between Eataly and Rossopomodoro dates back to 2010, when Oscar Farinetti and Franco Manna started this important partnership. On August 31, the first Eataly in the United States opened, NYC Flatiron, at 200 5th Avenue: 7,000 square meters dedicated to high quality Italian food and drinks, including Neapolitan pizza, a product recognized and represented by Rossopomodoro, the Italian brand of Pizza.

In the last 10 years, the success of the partnership has been witnessed by a long series of new openings with Rossopomodoro: Chicago (2013), New York WTC (2016), Boston (2016), Los Angeles (2017), Las Vegas (2018), Toronto - Canada (2019), and recently Dallas (2020), increasingly strategic locations for promoting the best Italian products which, with Rossopomodoro's pizza, today represent the real "home of Italians" abroad. The next opening, in 2022, will be in San Josè, with new hires in the catering sector.

Roberto Colombo, to Rossopomodoro, said: "With great pride I thank the Farinetti family who have renewed their trust in Rossopomodoro, through a strategic agreement that gives solidity to the group and I thank Oscar Farinetti for the precious intervention The renewal of the partnership between Rossopomodoro and Eataly in the United States it is an important milestone in our history, it represents an entrepreneurial, professional and commercial bond of enormous value, a strategic agreement that continues giving even more solidity to the group and which obviously fills us with pride. Together with the renewal of the agreement with Grandi Stazioni for development in Italy, we are able to foresee a near future of great expansion with numerous openings both in Italy and abroad”.