Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Autogrill and Coca-Cola Hbc for intercompany training
A development program aimed at the talents of the two companies has been launched
Autogrill Italia and Coca-Cola Hbc Italia, the main bottler of The Coca-Cola Company brand products in Italy, jointly launch a project dedicated to the training of their employees: "Leaders on the move", a Development Program for the talents of the two companies.By pooling experiences, people and corporate values, the one-year intercompany program aims at developing numerous skills as well as enriching...
EFA News - European Food Agency