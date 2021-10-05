Italian cheeses protagonists in Germany

The Association of Italian PDO and PGI Cheeses, born on the impulse of the main Protection Consortia, Assolatte and Confcooperative, which brings together the main Protection Consortia of all Regions and types of cheeses present on the national territory, will be present in Cologne from 9 to 13 October in the largest fair in the world dedicated to food & beverage with 5 great DOP cheeses: Asiago, Gorgonzola, Grana Padano, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana and Taleggio.

The Afidop stand (Anuga, Hall 10.1, stand G021 H020) will host three Masterclasses led by a chef, a sommelier and a performer who will be responsible for presenting, explaining and tasting the 5 DOP cheeses promoted by the Association. It starts on 10 October with Domenico Gentile, chef, trainer of Italian origin and author of the best-selling cookbook in Germany, in his cooking show he will present five original recipes that will have the 5 DOP cheeses as undisputed protagonists.

On 11 October it will be the turn of Claudia Stern, famous German sommelier, editor of the specialized German magazine Vinum and member of the Sommelier Union Germany, awarded as the Best Sommelier of Germany in 1990, Sommelier of the year for the Gault Millau guide and ambassador of Cologne Culinary.

At the helm of the last Masterclass on 12 October there will be Stefania Lettini, chef, trainer, youtuber who will present the storytelling of the 5 DOP cheeses through the story and the guided tasting.