Fabbri 1905 awarded by the Leonardo Committee

Ambassador of Italian taste, capable of distinguishing itself for its innovative and quality products and of projecting itself on international markets: Nicola Fabbri , CEO of Fabbri 1905, received on 24 September from the hands of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Quality Award Italy of the Leonardo Committee - Italian Quality Committee.

The Award, delivered as part of the Italian Quality Day at Palazzo Barberini, is a prestigious recognition of the company's ability to bring the Italian flag to the top on foreign markets, enhancing through its entrepreneurial and production activity the know-how that made the term made in Italy synonymous with uniqueness and quality guarantee.

“It is with particular emotion - declared Nicola Fabbri - that I receive in the name of the family and the company this important certificate inspired by the figure of Leonardo, a symbol of the uniqueness of the Italic genius who knows how to combine art, science and technology. For over a hundred years we have been creating innovative products with craftsmanship with the ambition to make our style and culture known and to give small moments of happiness to families all over the world. A commitment that we have never interrupted and that proves to be even more strategic".

Fabbri 1905 reconnects its link with the world of art with the inauguration of the photographic exhibition "13 years and a century", curated by Nino Miglior and scheduled until to 3 October at the Circolo degli Esteri in Rome. The exhibition, with free admission upon reservation, is made up of twelve works selected by the Fabbri Award for Art 6th Edition.