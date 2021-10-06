Supplements: Cdp Vc and LVenture invest in MyLab Nutrition

MyLab Nutrition Group, a Roman startup that owns 4 brands of food supplements, has concluded an investment round with the Startup Relaunch Fund, managed by CDP Venture Capital Sgr, for an amount of 600 thousand euros, in co-matching with LVenture Group, holding of Venture Capital listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange and among the main startup accelerators at European level, and other investors, including Net4Capital.

Through an interactive consultancy that processes data thanks to a proprietary Artificial Intelligence, MyLab is able to customize the choice of the perfect food supplements for the specific needs of each person. Among the MyLab brands, the best-selling today is T-Rex Integratori, dedicated to sports activities, while Nutracle, based on natural herbal extracts, is the line of products aimed at daily well-being. To these is added the latest addition to the MyLab house, Suprapet, for the food supplementation of dogs and cats.

MyLab Nutricion was founded in 2018 and currently has 100 references in the catalog. “Supplements are immediately associated with the sports diet alone. With MyLab, on the other hand, we want to demonstrate how the benefits of food supplementation are within the reach of the whole family. Precisely for this reason we have decided to create different product lines, vertical in different sectors: sports, herbal and pet-care”, explains Gianluca Perra, CEO and co-Founder of MyLab Nutrition Group.

The Startup Relaunch Fund is the 200 million euro fund subscribed by the Ministry of Economic Development in order to support and support the development of projects and activities of startups and innovative Italian SMEs, with the aim of giving a strong boost to entrepreneurial ecosystem, for the economic revival of the country. The investments of the Startup Relaunch Fund are made in co-investment with proposing investors and are made, as regards the initial investments in the target companies, through the instrument of the convertendo loan.