Granarolo, a global protagonist in exhibitions

Granarolo is aiming for international growth through participation throughout 2025 in some of the most important national and international fairs, to promote its quality products in the name of innovation.

The group will present the most distinctive product ranges and innovations in its portfolio, the result of the valorization of the milk supply chain, characterized by the search for high standards of service, safety and quality and linked to the new consumer trends and the needs of consumers who are no longer just Italian, with the aim of contributing to the strengthening of its competitive positioning in Italy and abroad, with a particular focus on Europe and the Americas.

The protagonists will be excellent cheeses and Italian dairy specialties, both for fresh cheeses, especially those of the Apulian tradition, where the most important novelty will be the presentation of the new production center in Gioia del Colle (BA), and for hard and PDO cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Gorgonzola and goat cheeses. Granarolo recently won 10 medals at the 36th edition of the World Cheese Awards (worldcheeseawards.com), one of the most important global events dedicated to cheese that was held in Viseu, Portugal, where producers, retailers, buyers and food critics from all over the world came together to judge 4,786 cheeses from 47 countries.

At the moment, there are 10 confirmed events that will see the participation of Granarolo throughout 2025 all over the world: Winter Fancy Food - Las Vegas (USA), 19-21 January; Sirha - Lyon (France) 23 - 27 January; Gulfood - Dubai (United Arab Emirates) 17-21 February; Tuttofood - Milan (Italy) 5-8 May; Plma - Amsterdam (Netherlands) 20-21 May; Iddba - New Orleans (USA), 1-3 June; Icda - Staffordshire (UK), 25-26 June; Summer Fancy Food - New York (USA), 29 June–1 July; Anuga - Cologne (Germany), 4-8 October; Fhc – Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, Shanghai (China) 12-14 November.

The most important innovations presented by Granarolo in the various events will be:

- The specialties of the Apulian dairy tradition, which will be produced in the Group's new dairy plant in Gioia Del Colle (BA), with the launch, for Italy, of the new range of fresh cheeses under the Perla brand and, for abroad, of the new Burrata and Stracciatella Granarolo Made in Puglia.

- Granarolo Benessere, the line that brings together all the Group's functional products dedicated to specific needs and whose testimonial is Gregorio Paltrinieri , Olympic champion swimmer. In particular, the protagonist will be Granarolo Benessere High Protein, the range that in 2023 achieved over €12 million in turnover and is the leader in the fresh protein cheese segment in Italy, and the Granarolo Benessere Accadì Senza Lattosio line.

- Specialties of the Italian dairy tradition and PDO hard cheeses: today the Group presents itself with a complete line of the best cheeses inspired by the Italian dairy tradition, boasting in its portfolio numerous PDOs from excellent factories, such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Gorgonzola, Pecorini, goat cheeses and recently also buffalo milk mozzarella thanks to the Cuomo factory in the Agro Pontino.

- Granarolo Expert, the product line created to meet the needs of out-of-home professionals who are increasingly looking for ingredients with specific technical characteristics and which are, at the same time, able to ensure high performance without sacrificing the quality of Granarolo, also developed with the contribution of organizations such as the Accademia Maestri Pasticceri Italiani (Ampi) and the Accademia Baristi Italiani (Abi), a point of reference in the professional field.

- The Unconventional brand, the alternative meat line, 100% plant-based, made in Italy by Italian researchers, which has become the market leader in our country with a volume share of 55.6% in the meat alternatives sector thanks to the plant-based Burger, winner for three consecutive years of the important Abillion recognition (https://impact.abillion.com/awards/2023/worlds-best-plant-based-burgers) as "the best vegan burger in the world", which has been enriched with the new fresh references Vegetable Ribs, Fish-flavored Nuggets and Falafel.

- All the ranges of the historic Yomo brand, the Italian yogurt par excellence since 1947, in particular the bi-comp Oh my Yomo! line, which has been enriched with the new flavours coconut & chocolate crumble, strudel & biscuits and mango & chocolate rings.