Carrefour: a new strategic partnership with Meta

The Carrefour Group, a french company among the world’s leading food retailers, has signed a new partnership with Meta, an american company that controls the social network services of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp and created by Mark Zuckerberg, in order to implement its digital transformation.

With this new agreement Meta will support Carrefour in building the future of its channels, as well as reshaping the internal communication, integrating it into its mobile experience development programs. A partnership that includes digitizing the Group’s advertising and leaflets, activating local communication, and making the Meta platforms available to store managers in their catchment area and supporting for the acceleration of local digital marketing. In addition to implementing the experience of employees, amounting to 320 thousand.

In order to create communities and to use the typical characteristics of social networks to communicate better in everyday working life, employees will benefit from the planned distribution of Workplace, the corporate communication tool of Meta. A tool that will allow to remove barriers and connect everyone equally.

A new experience aimed at totally changing the face of Carrefour, which will be implemented in the nine countries of the Group, namely France, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Taiwan, Argentina and Brazil. will also radically change the customer experience. A novelty that will also radically change the customer experience.





