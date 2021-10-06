It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ponti becomes a Benefit Company

The first in both its reference sectors: vinegars and vegetable preserves

The Ponti company has become the first Benefit Company in both respective sectors of reference, that of vinegars and vegetable preserves. Benefit Companies represent an evolution of the very concept of a company, thanks to the integration of profit objectives with the commitment to have a positive impact on society and the environment. A virtuous and innovative legal form that, as the law states, characterizes...

hef - 21332

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar