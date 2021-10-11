Diva and director launched into the cosmos: what do they eat in space?

They were launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on 5 October aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft. The veteran cosmonaut of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, as well as commander of the expedition, Anton Shkaplerov, the film director Klim Shipenko, and the actress Yulia Peresild, also Russian. A historic launch that for the first time brings a small film cast into space, with the "mission" of shooting some scenes from the forthcoming film "Challenge" on the orbiting platform. A very unique stay that will last 12 days.

The two, who have received only a minimum of basic training, and therefore not specific preparation for space flight as usually happens for cosmonauts, how will they react to the "diet" imposed on the ISS? In fact, in the collective imagination (also thanks to the old cinematography) we see them intent on swallowing pills rather than artificial foods created in the laboratory. Instead, we discover that this is not the case. They eat well. Indeed, more than good.

The modern menu of the ISS is very varied, and is no worse than that of home or a restaurant on Earth. Indeed, high quality and strict food safety controls are essential requirements for food sent on board periodically from terrestrial cosmodromes. Shkaplerov himself explains it to the Russian press, thanks to his experience of 4 expeditions in space. So, in addition to being organic, they are foods produced by some of the best known brands on the market, national or international depending on the nationality of the crew members who succeed each other on the ISS. Sauces, condiments, fish, meat or vegetable preserves, pickles, sweets. "Everyone chooses what they will eat, guided by their tastes - the captain reports -. We have about 100 types of various products available only for what concerns the national market of each of us. In addition, crew members from other countries receive the their food on board and also make it available to others. For example, a Dutch astronaut received some cheese, and an Italian instead asked for and obtained a coffee machine specially designed to work in zero gravity, which we all enjoyed". Not to mention the delicacies, such as the black caviar that never fails every New Year, concludes the veteran.

In short, on the Space Station you certainly do not die of hunger ... There remains only one question: who knows what it will be like to eat that good of God floating in zero gravity? Only those who go there will find out ...