Russia closes on imports of some foods from China

The Russian Federal Service for the Surveillance of Consumer Rights and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) announces that it has blocked the importation into Russia of various Chinese food products, including noodles and corn flakes. Specifically, laboratory analyzes have identified in these and many other foods, DNA of genetically modified soy and corn in quantities 0.9% higher than that allowed by Russian laws, and in some samples even higher than 5 times the permitted. Furthermore, no reference is made on the label regarding the content of GMOs.

The control body has therefore ordered until further notice the suspension of the import of noodles and corn chips, but also, for example, of chocolate cream desserts containing eggs with GMO traces, and biscuits of various types.