Tmci Padovan (Synergo) takes over Sap Italia

Tmci Padovan, a Venetian company controlled by the Sinergia II Fund, specialized in the construction of beverage systems, has signed an agreement with Sap Italia srl to take over 100% of the company. Based in Melegnano (MI), Sap has been operating for years in the sector of plants for the preparation of beverages, milk and derivatives, egg products, ice cream, purees and sauces, with 2020 revenues of 5.25 million. The operation is aimed at strengthening Tmci's presence in the typical sectors of Sap Italia, currently partially covered by the Blendtech commercial division. The closing of the transaction is expected by October. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We welcome the friends of Sap”, declared Nicola Maron, president of Tmci Padovan. “The combination of the experience of the two companies will allow us to significantly expand the combined market of the two brands Sap and Blendtech, with further significant growth opportunities in the sectors currently not covered by Tmci”.

"We enthusiastically announce this operation", said Francesco and Mauro Radice directors of Sap Italia, "which will generate synergies aimed at obtaining for our customers products of ever greater technological content with a higher level of service, also considering the high quality of the technical resources of our companies ".

Paolo A. Bonazzi, Chairman of Synergo Capital SGR, manager of the Sinergia II fund, was also satisfied: "The acquisition is aimed at strengthening TMCI Padovan's market position in the currently served segments of wine, soft drinks, beer and edible fats, and expand the range of products and solutions in the related sectors of milk and dairy products, egg products, ice creams, purees and sauces. In a period of pandemic and suffering in the world economy, we are pleased to have supported TMCI Padovan and the Management Team in the realization of this important acquisition, consistent with the broader project of aggregation and creation of value pursued by the Sinergia II fund in the companies in which it invests".