Lambrusco, Italian-Spanish Axis

To join forces, even while maintaining its own identity, pooling know-how and resources to make the respective production chains even more efficient. This is the goal of the new business network consisting of Grupo Bautista Martì Sl, a leading brand and reference winery for Lambrusco wine in Spain based in Valencia; Cantina di Carpi and Sorbara, born in 2012 from the merger of two historical realities of the Lambrusco wine scene; Lebovitz Srl, an important winery based in Governolo in the Mantua area in need of larger and more efficient spaces able to meet the significant increase in its production.

"This is an initiative that manages to bring benefits to all three players in the field and allows them to reach their goals faster and with an important saving of energy and costs" explains Alessandro Mastrotto, president of the Cantina di Carpi and of Sorbara. "The achievement of this important milestone is the result of the will and determination of the administrators of our cooperative who have alternated from 2012 to today, despite the succession of adverse events in our territory such as the earthquake of 2012 and the flood of 2014, as well as naturally to the difficulties that the current pandemic emergency is causing”.

Grupo Bautista Martì will move its cellar in Valencia to the Sorbara plant of the Cantina di Carpi and Sorbara. Its high-tech bottling line has already been installed and will allow it to market Lambrusco in Spain with the DOC brand and not just IGT, as well as develop new commercial projects in other countries as well.

The second phase of this project will also have positive repercussions for the Bazzano plant, headquarters of the Cantina Valsamoggia, an important production center for Pignoletto dei Colli Bolognesi wine, acquired by the Cantina di Carpi and di Sorbara in 2017, but with an active collaboration since 2014. In fact, in the future, using structures owned by the three companies and taking advantage of the experience already gained in Sorbara, it will be possible to install an additional bottling plant, smaller and more functional for the needs of this area.