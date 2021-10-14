Fight against waste: the results of the Whirlpool school project

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

1,300 primary schools throughout Italy, over 36,000 pupils involved, and more than 550 papers sent by children who competed in the national educational contest Talent Kitchen - Stories of food that is not wasted . These are the numbers that confirm the success of the fifth edition of Momenti da non waste , the educational project for education in food consumption, sustainable and solidarity. Launched...