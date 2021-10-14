Nestlé and Starbucks expand collaboration on coffee drinks

Nestlé and Starbucks announce the launch of Starbucks Signature Chocolate, expanding the range: the cocoa-flavored chocolate drink mix is now available in select supermarkets and e-commerce channels across Europe, with a further launch in other global markets in 2022.

The new range consists of the Chocolate 42% and 70% varieties, designed to meet the tastes and expectations of different palates. “We are very excited to launch these new products under the iconic Starbucks brand, perfect for enjoying at home. These chocolate drink mixes are made with selected cocoa, Rainforest Alliance certified, and we are confident that they will be a great success not only among Starbucks lovers”, says Simona Sartirana, Marketing Manager of the Italian Dairy Nestlé.

The launch of Starbucks Signature Chocolate adds to the range of products that Nestlé and Starbucks have successfully built over the past three years through the Global Coffee Alliance, through which they have brought to market a wide range of high quality coffee products. including coffee beans, premium instant / soluble coffees, roasted and ground coffees, as well as Starbucks capsules developed using proprietary Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee and system technologies.