Autogrill, a collection of international prizes

Autogrill, the world's leading operator in catering services for travelers, participated again this year in the Fab Conference & Awards 2021 (Food & Beverage Awards), the international event dedicated to the world of airport catering returned with the 2021 edition after the suspension of 2020. The fil rouge of this edition were the themes “Lead. Inspire. Trasform.”, To reflect together on the profound change that the entire sector has undergone due to the pandemic and to find new challenging solutions in the world of F&B at a global level. New this year was the recognition of the FAB Superstars Awards, which turned the spotlight on the thousands of daily "heroes" and "heroines" who, with commitment and resilience, have contributed to keeping the Travel Food & Beverage industry active during the health emergency.

The excellence, commitment and team spirit of the people and teams in the sector were rewarded with the recognition of FAB Superstars in 5 categories, within which Autogrill received 10 awards: Star team, Star Individual, Star Story (team or individual), Innovation (team or individual), Humanity, Leadership & Inspiration (team or individual).

Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, CEO of the Autogrill Group, said: “We are very proud that the Autogrill Group's teams and people have won so many awards in such a prestigious event as the FAB CONFERENCE & AWARDS 2021, in which we have been participating for several years. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has been and still is an unprecedented crisis, Autogrill, thanks to the efforts of its employees - who despite this extremely challenging situation have continued to work with professionalism and attention to the customer - looks to the future with optimism" .