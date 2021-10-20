Agri-food made in Italy: the sector beats Covid

One year after the outbreak of the pandemic, the made in Italy agri-food sector passes the Covid test: in fact, in 2020 the sector is worth 522 billion euros, representing a good 15% of Italian GDP. It is a strategic sector for the country system, with a turnover that involves 740,000 farms, over 330,000 catering businesses, as many as 230,000 retail outlets, 70,000 food industries and 4 million workers. This is what emerged from the 10th edition of the “Food, Wine & Co” seminar, the event that since 2012 has enhanced the excellence of Italian companies in the agri-food and eno-gastronomic sector.

The seminar entitled “Food, Wine & Co. Food sustainability. From marketing to products, territories and people of excellence ”was held on the occasion of Welfair - Wellness at the fair, a major digital event organized by Fiera di Roma and dedicated to the themes of well-being and health. The concept of Food, Wine & Co. was conceived in 2012 by Simonetta Pattuglia, director of the master in economics and management of communication and media, curator of the event and Paola Cambria, communication director and food and wine journalist.

The lockdown has accelerated phenomena such as the digitalization of Food & Beverage and made Food Delivery grow exponentially, for a turnover in 2020 of 706 million euros equal to + 19% on 2019. At the same time, hunger has accelerated in the last year: for this reason, the member countries of the European Union are striving to reach the "Zero Hunger" goal (Zero Hunger), the second goal of the 2030 Agenda, through the transformation of systems food. The second mega-trend of Italian Food, analyzed during the “Food, Wine & Co. Food Sustainability” seminar, is focused on the dimension of food in relation to a healthy lifestyle, inspired by well-being and health. Not surprisingly, 1 consumer in 2 (54%) chooses a healthier diet in 2020 compared to 10 years ago, preferring organic foods and, in general, more attention is paid to food as a fundamental factor of wellness, health and prevention. The food of the future, on the other hand, is plant-based: it is estimated, in fact, that the consumption of plant-based products will grow by 20% by 2024.