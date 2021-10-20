Pasta and dried fruit can go hand in hand

On 25 October we celebrate the World Pasta Day, born in 1995 on the occasion of the world pasta congress. American Pistachio Growers, a non-profit association that unites American pistachio growers, wanted to investigate, through an online survey, the tastes of Italians in terms of pasta and condiments and the role of American pistachios in the main dish of our local cuisine.

The love for pasta is evidenced by the fact that 100% of the respondents confessed that they could not do without it, dividing in particular into a 72% in favor of traditional pasta and the remainder of wholemeal pasta. Almost 4 out of 10 Italians opt for a light sauce, not wanting to give up the goodness of pasta, which is an essential ingredient in the Mediterranean diet and admit that they prefer simple, light recipes without excessive seasonings. "The main advantage of pasta is that it is an excellent source of starch", explains Martina Donegani , nutritionist biologist, "a complex carbohydrate which should be our main source of energy and, unlike other products such as bread and rice, it also has a relatively low glycemic index, so as to guarantee the body a regular and prolonged supply of energy without causing a sudden increase in blood sugar".

Favorite topping on pasta? Cheese wins by far (81%), followed by dried fruit to be placed after cooking to give crunchiness to the dish: over 6 out of 10 Italians say they like this garnish and use it regularly, while the remaining 38% say they do not. having never used it as a topping, still leaving a glimmer open in the future. In particular, the crunchiness and nutritional properties of American pistachio are appreciated by 82% of Italians, who consider it perfect as a final garnish of the dish.