Ci Gusta opens new restaurant in Brazzaville

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ci Gusta is a quality casual dining reality able to offer 100% made in Italy pizza, pasta, ice cream and coffee. The brand was founded by Dario Rabboni, of the family that manages the Pregel ice cream giant in Reggio Emilia, even if the two realities are completely independent.Ci Gusta has just opened a new restaurant in Brazzaville, Congo, bringing the tradition of Italian cuisine to the heart of...