Real Estate: Igd sells 6 supermarkets to Intermediate Capital

The Italian group will collect around 117 million euros

Igd SIIQ Spa has   an agreement was signed with the English fund Sale & Leaseback Fund of Intermediate Capital for the sale of a portfolio of hypermarkets and supermarkets for a value of 140 million euros. The operation will be finalized by November 25, 2021.This is a portfolio consisting of 5 hypermarkets (located in Livorno, Schio, Lugo, Pesaro and Senigallia) and 1 supermarket (in Cecina), which...

