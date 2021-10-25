Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Real Estate: Igd sells 6 supermarkets to Intermediate Capital
The Italian group will collect around 117 million euros
Igd SIIQ Spa has an agreement was signed with the English fund Sale & Leaseback Fund of Intermediate Capital for the sale of a portfolio of hypermarkets and supermarkets for a value of 140 million euros. The operation will be finalized by November 25, 2021.This is a portfolio consisting of 5 hypermarkets (located in Livorno, Schio, Lugo, Pesaro and Senigallia) and 1 supermarket (in Cecina), which...
