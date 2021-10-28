Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Berlin Packaging acquires the Le Parfait brands
Signed a binding agreement with OI France Sas aimed at growth in the glass packaging sector
Berlin Packaging has announced that it has signed a binding agreement with OI France Sas under which it will acquire the Le Parfait businesses and brands. Founded in the early 1930s in Reims, France, Le Parfait is known for its iconic glass vases and closures manufactured by OI France Sas and its affiliates. The brand is well known in France, and carries with it the tradition of home-made preserves,...
