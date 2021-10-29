Pallini: Italian excellence in spirits

It is a historic Italian brand and, moreover, it is the only distillery left in Rome. We are talking about Pallini, the company founded 146 years ago by Nicola Pallini in Antrodoco (Rieti), but "Romanized" in 1922, a city where it experienced a growing development, until the inauguration, in the 1960s, of the modern factory on the road Tiburtina.

The company sells 80% of its production abroad and is famous for its Mistrà, aniseed liqueur which, together with Sambuca and syrups for mixology, is one of the leading products. But Pallini also produces a Limoncello, the second best-selling in the world by volume, produced with Amalfi lemons, processed in a plant dedicated to Vietri sul Mare.

Micaela Pallini, fifth generation of the family at the helm of the company, in this exclusive interview traces the history of the group, the development of the business and products, the communication strategies and the economic prospects of the post-pandemic.

Watch the video: