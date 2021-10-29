I love Poke lands in Orio al Serio airport

The first I Love Poke store opened on 27 October in the new airside area of Orio al Serio airport in collaboration with Areas Italia - Mychef, one of the leaders in the catering market in Italian airports. This is the seventy-one opening on the national territory in a record year for the brand that first, in October 2017, introduced Hawaiian poke in Italy, inaugurating a trend that has now become global.

"We are very happy with this new opening", commented Rana Edwards and Michael Lewis , founder of the company, "our dream is to spread this healthy and nutritious dish as much as possible, so that poke is not just a fashion, but becomes an emblem of a lifestyle and nutrition. The important agreement with Areas Italia - Mychef means a lot for our brand and we are honored that the Group has chosen I Love Poke to further develop its food offer in the travel retail channel”.

"With over one hundred points of sale in twelve Italian airports and 35 million customers served every year Areas Italia - MyChef means excellence in hospitality in travel retail thanks to a complete and competitive offer designed to manage all the needs of customers and landlords in the 'field of commercial catering. The new store will be the ideal place for a quick and healthy break, to be taken on the fly", reads a press release. The poke, thanks to the presence of the four main macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, fruit and vegetables) brings the right contribution of calories, vitamins, minerals and good fats, that is all the elements necessary to better face a journey.