Oil. Coi Executive Director on an official visit to Tunisia

The Tunisian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Othman Jerandi, welcomed Abdellatif Ghedira, Executive Director of the International Olive Oil Council (IOOC), and Mounir Fourati, Head of the IOOC's External Relations Department, to his ministry. The Council delegation was on an official visit to Tunisia as part of its institutional mandate on the occasion of the 15th edition of SIAMAP 2021, the International Exhibition of Agriculture, Agricultural Machinery and Fisheries held in Tunis from 26 to 31 October. During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance for his country of strengthening cooperation with the Coi, given the significant economic, commercial and social role that the country plays in the sector.

He outlined the activities and initiatives implemented by the Council to support cooperation between member states, and the challenges facing the sector. He emphasised the importance of Tunisia following the major changes in the international olive oil market due to globalisation. Mr Ghedira also recalled the need for the unanimous commitment of the Tunisian delegation at the next session of the Council of Coi members, which will be held in Georgia this November, from 24 to 26. He also encouraged Tunisia to strengthen cooperation between its producers and emerging countries in the olive sector in order to expand the network of contacts and ensure understanding through the exchange of technical and scientific information at international level.

The Minister in turn confirmed Tunisia's willingness to continue to support the national olive sector and to assist the COI and its member countries by offering Tunisian know-how on olive issues.