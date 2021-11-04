Ricola On Air with new advertising campaign in Italy

The Swiss company Ricola presents a new communication campaign that focuses on humour and a surprise effect. The spot starts by misleading the public and presenting another rather unreal product. It advertises the 'Mini Meadow', a piece of real Swiss herb meadow that can be ordered at home directly from the Alps.

The video opens with a farmer who, surrounded by a recognisable Swiss landscape, is lovingly selecting and caring for (so much so that he uses a huge comb) a plot of land in which lush alpine herbs are growing. A piece of land is taken, transported and then properly packed, to be delivered directly from the Alps to a modern living quarters inhabited by a young man who is enthusiastic about his newly arrived purchase: a real mountain corner on which, like a fitness mat, it is possible to practice yoga and awaken the senses. This ironically surreal image is suddenly interrupted by a talking marmot on a swing, surrounded by an alpine panorama, who reveals an easier way to achieve this effect: "just eat a Ricola candy, with the revitalising power of 13 Swiss alpine herbs". The commercial ends with a shot of Ricola L'Originale's packaging (bag and box) framed by a lush green meadow in the Swiss mountains.

The spot is available in both a 30" long and a 15" short format. The TV campaign is in Eurovision; in Italy it has already been on air on the main TV networks since 24 October for a period of 3 weeks and is currently being shown in France, Switzerland and other European countries. From the beginning of November the spot will also be visible on the web thanks to a full stack campaign.