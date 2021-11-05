SUG_HERO: an exclusive reportage from a fascinating exhibition

The exhibition "Sug_Hero - Metaforme - The cork between history, innovation and sustainability", has just closed in Conegliano (Veneto region). EFA News takes you to discover the contents of the exhibition with an exceptional guide. Sug_Hero plays with the Italian word for "cork" (sughero).

Amorim Cork, is a Portuguese multinational present worldwide and specializes in the production of corks and closures for wines, beers and spirits. And of which Italy is the first market for the group. Carlos Veloso dos Santos, head of the branch in Italy, Country that represents the first market of the group, has created a brilliant exhibition dedicated to illustrate the history of cork and of all its extensive applications. "Sug_Hero-Metaforme" was dedicated to the thousand lives of an extraordinary gift of nature, cork, a true "hero" of sustainability and circular economy. The exhibition of Palazzo Sarcinelli, inaugurated on 11 september and closed on 30 october, and realized with the support of the Cuoa Foundation and the Veneto Region, recorded a remarkable public success, with about 2000 visitors.

The Ceo of Amorim Cork Italy wanted personally illustrate to the readers of EFA News the contents of the exhibition, accompanying them in an extraordinary sensory journey with the aromas of the forest and the recognizable and exciting sounds of the decortica activity. In addition to explaining the genesis of the exhibition and the importance of cork closures for the Italian wine industry. It follows the approach with the history and the use of cork, with a useful focus on cork and its importance for the preservation of wine. A section is then dedicated to the Progetto solidale Etico, an initiative with which for over 10 years Amorim Cork Italy has spread the collection of cork stoppers used, thanks to the participation of volunteers who receive, in return, a substantial contribution.

"We were missing the last step to achieving a complete circular economy, namely the generation of economic value," says dos Santos. The company created it with Suber, the first line of design objects created with the use of granina deriving from recycled caps, to which a further stage of the museum itinerary is dedicated, ended with the display of the large table made with a plane of firs felled by the 2018 terrible storm of Vaia, and legs from recycled caps: a splendid synthesis of circular economy and beauty.