Slovenian balsamic: the Italian government takes action

"The Ministry of Agriculture, through the undersecretary Gian Marco Centinaio, has also sided with us on the issue of the technical regulation on Balsamic Vinegar through which the Slovenian legislator, in contrast to the Treaty, Community law and the CEN standards, wanted to legitimise the creation of a 'Slovenian balsamic vinegar'. The clear and unequivocal stance taken by the political world, through the intervention of the Chamber of Deputies Agriculture Committee and the Regional Agricultural Policies Committee, confirms that our message of alarm about the risks that all registered geographical indications could face if this rule were to be passed has been fully understood. With these words Mariangela Grosoli, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, thanked the institutions that yesterday gave a strong signal of sensitivity to the problems raised by the Slovenian rule.

At the same time, both the Conference of Regions, through the coordinator of agriculture councillors Federico Caner, and the Agriculture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, through the question time promoted by the Honourable Benedetta Fiorini, deputy of the Lega. "We will do our utmost", Caner said in a statement, "to ensure that all possible steps are taken to oppose the Republic of Slovenia's initiative, in particular by activating the objection procedure provided for in Article 259 of the TFEU, which, in the first instance, takes the form of a communication to the European Commission and, in the second instance, a direct appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The unanimous reaction of the Italian institutions was prompted by the legislative initiative of Slovenia, which in July introduced into its own legislation a rule in clear violation of the provisions of Article 24 of Regulation 1151/12, which commits all member states not to adopt sales names that are ambiguous, misleading or confusing with PDOs and PGIs. Italy's response is determined and clear in order to protect PGI Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, PDO Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, PDO Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Reggio Emilia, all Italian names and the cultural, economic and human heritage they represent.