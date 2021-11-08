Barilla expands sauce and pesto factory

More and more sauces in Barilla's future. The group has announced its intention to expand the Rubbiano (Parma) plant with a new production line (after the two inaugurated in 2012 and the next two in 2018) that will increase the overall production capacity of all types of pesto, including Genovese pesto.

The planned investment is 30 million euros, to have the new production line up and running in April 2023.

Inaugurated in 2012, the Rubbiano plant currently employs around 300 people and has a total covered area of around 30 thousand square metres.



