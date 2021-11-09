Digitalisation for business protection

The role of digitalisation and its contribution to risk management in business was the focus of a conference organised in Milan by Dnv, a leading international certification body, at the Tuttofood 2021 event. During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, Dnv launched a survey involving more than 4,500 consumers in 15 countries around the world, to explore "What matters to consumers when buying a food product". The results highlighted the demand for greater transparency on the origin of products and raw materials, confirming that consumers are willing to pay more if a product or producer is certified according to quality/food safety standards.



In July of the same year, Dnv also launched a second survey aimed at companies, 'From supply chain resilience to competitive advantage'. Among the 1,142 companies from all sectors interviewed worldwide, Food & Beverage companies showed greater awareness of supply chain risks than the need for business continuity. From the meeting, on the theme "Sustainable supply chain management: digitisation and trust in the foreground", the need to guarantee the origin and integrity of products throughout the supply chain, through innovative digital solutions such as blockchain, also emerged, as noted by Stefano Santamato, Sales Manager Central & Southern Europe, FMCG & Retail in Dnv, Alessia Bonifazi, Head of Communication & CSR Lidl, Alberto Sartori, Supply Chain Manager in Dnv, and Luciano Pirovano, Board Member of International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) and Global Sustainable Development Director in Bolton Food.

Watch the video:



