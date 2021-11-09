Grana Padano increasingly focuses on sustainability

Waiting for the meeting on Wednesday 10 November between the ministers and producers of the Grana Padano supply chain to be held at the Verona Fair. The objective of the Dairy Summit 2021 will be to indicate the purposes for the next three years of the supply chain, which will be defined by the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano, the body that brings together producers, maturers and traders of cheese to ensure compliance with the traditional recipe and its recognizable quality and found in every single form produced.

In order to consolidate Italy's strategic position on the market, today among the world leaders in the sale and production of PDO cheeses, it is necessary to invest in the new principles and dogmas that are transforming the agri-food companies present in the sector, with particular reference to Grana Padano: production balance, animal welfare and reduction of the environmental footprint. The objectives want to consolidate the new perspectives that producers intend to give themselves to respect the sustainable aims of the supply chain.

The summit will be attended by the ministers of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli and Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia, the presidents of Coldiretti and Confagricoltura Ettore Prandini and Massimiliano Giansanti. The conclusions will be entrusted to Paolo De Castro, MEP, coordinator of the S&D Group of the Agriculture and Rural Development Commission of the European Parliament.