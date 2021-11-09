Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Nestlè, sales soar in the first nine months of the year
Organic growth of between 6% and 7% is expected for 2021
In the first 9 months of 2021 Nestlé recorded organic growth of 7.6%, with real internal growth (Rig) of 6.0% and prices of 1.6%. Growth was supported by continued momentum in retail sales, the steady recovery of out-of-home channels, rising prices and increasing market shares.Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé, commented: “We are pleased with Nestlé's strong organic growth over the nine months, driv...
