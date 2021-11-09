Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Mondelez International: Q3 2021 financial results published
Strong revenue growth was recorded: + 7.8%
Mondelez International reported results for the third quarter of 2021. "We experienced strong revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter with ample strength in both developed and emerging markets. Demand for our brands and market remains constant. volume growth is solid", said Dirk Van de Put , president and chief executive officer. "We expect high inflation and logistics volatility to persist,...
EFA News - European Food Agency